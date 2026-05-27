Marcos secures $3.4-B pledges

TOKYO, Japan — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has secured $3.4 billion in investment commitments from various Japanese firms following his roundtable meeting here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the President acknowledged the foundational contributions of several Japanese firms operating in the Philippines, including All Nippon Airways, Toyota, Mitsubishi Corporation, Marubeni, Panasonic, and Fast Retailing. He thanked these Japanese investors for their continued confidence in the Philippine economy and for helping create high-quality opportunities for Filipino workers and industries.

“You are no longer just investors in our economy. You are builders of it,” President Marcos told the business leaders.