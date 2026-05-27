Lawyer says fugitive senator joining sessions online mocks justice system

The lawyer also raised concerns over reports that the senator allegedly appointed three vice chairpersons of a Senate committee while outside Senate premises and under pursuit by authorities.

Macalintal cited statements from Joel Villanueva questioning whether such actions should be allowed if the senator is “hiding from the law.”

The legal expert compared the issue to the 2000 Supreme Court ruling involving former congressman Romeo Jalosjos, where the high court barred the detained lawmaker from performing official duties while imprisoned.

“In the case of People vs. Jalosjos, the Supreme Court said it would create discrimination if a jailed public official were allowed to continue working while others in detention could not,” Macalintal said.

He argued that allowing a fugitive senator to continue exercising legislative powers remotely while receiving government salary sends the wrong message to the public.

“This is not a good example — a senator escaping protective custody and then participating online while being sought by authorities,” he said. “They are making a mockery of our judicial system.”

Macalintal further described the situation as a “double standard,” saying ordinary citizens in similar situations would immediately face arrest and be prevented from carrying out official functions.

“The law should apply equally,” he said. “Justice is not one-sided. There may be due process for him, but we should also protect the rights and welfare of the public.”

He maintained that lawmakers being pursued by authorities should likewise be barred from participating in Senate proceedings, including through remote means.