Gary Valenciano Calls for Prayer and Unity Amid Senate Turmoil

As political tensions continue to escalate in the country, Gary Valencianoturned to faith and prayer, sharing an emotional message online calling for wisdom and integrity among the nation’s lawmakers.

The veteran performer took to social media to express concern over the growing unrest inside the Senate, offering a heartfelt appeal for leaders to place truth and justice above politics.

“Please, Lord… speak to every heart of those in the Senate. Speak in a way that they have never experienced before. Give them the courage and direction to simply do what is right in Your eyes,” Gary wrote.

He also lamented what he described as the painful state of the nation, adding, “We’ve such a broken country, Lord. Have mercy on us… please.”

The singer’s statement came amid heated debates and controversies surrounding leadership changes in the Senate, proposed rule amendments, and the ongoing tensions tied to high-profile political cases involving several lawmakers.

The latest developments sparked intense reactions after members of the Senate minority bloc staged a walkout during a plenary session to protest what they claimed was a rushed move to alter Senate voting procedures.

Gary, who has long been open about his Christian faith and advocacy-driven views, joins a growing number of public figures speaking out as political divisions continue to dominate national discussions.

Adding another layer of public interest to the issue is Gary’s family connection to Francis Pangilinan, one of the senators identified with the minority bloc during the ongoing Senate standoff.