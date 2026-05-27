From Child Star to Director’s Chair: Ice Seguerra Comes Full Circle at Eat Bulaga!

For Ice Seguerra, stepping into the studio of Eat Bulaga! once again carried a different kind of emotion this time around.

After beginning a showbiz journey as a child on the country’s longest-running noontime program, Ice marked a major milestone by officially serving as one of the show’s directors — a moment filled with nostalgia, gratitude, and nerves.

On Facebook, the singer-actor-director shared an emotional message about returning to the place where everything started.

“Balik kung saan nagsimula. But this time, as director of my home—Eat Bulaga. Waaah!! Grabe yung kaba ko. Send some good vibes pls… Mama naalala ko, ikaw talaga nagmanifest nito dati. I hope I make you proud today,” Ice wrote.

The heartfelt post quickly resonated with fans and longtime viewers who have witnessed Ice’s evolution through the years — from beloved child star to respected artist and creative force behind the cameras.

The milestone also served as a touching tribute to Ice’s late mother, whose dream and belief in this full-circle moment now live on through a new chapter in the iconic program’s history.