Filipino Muslims gather in Quezon City for Eid Al-Adha prayers

“The Feast of Sacrifice, or Eid al-Adha, celebrated today by our Muslim brothers and sisters in Quezon City, is about honoring the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim to demonstrate his loyalty to God,” a Muslim attendee said in an interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE.

He added that attendees at the religious event were mostly Muslims residing in Quezon City, with some coming from nearby towns.

“It is like a family gathering of Muslims and [a way of] strengthening unity within the Muslim community,” the participant said.