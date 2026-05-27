Filipino Muslims gather in Quezon City for Eid Al-Adha prayers

Filipino Muslims residing in and near Quezon City gathered Wednesday morning at Quezon Memorial Circle to observe Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice.
Members of the Islamic faith arrived at around 4:30 a.m. at the venue and began prayers for the Feast of Sacrifice at 6:25 a.m., followed by the khutbah, or sermon, which concluded at 7:03 a.m.
“The Feast of Sacrifice, or Eid al-Adha, celebrated today by our Muslim brothers and sisters in Quezon City, is about honoring the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim to demonstrate his loyalty to God,” a Muslim attendee said in an interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE.
He added that attendees at the religious event were mostly Muslims residing in Quezon City, with some coming from nearby towns.
“It is like a family gathering of Muslims and [a way of] strengthening unity within the Muslim community,” the participant said.