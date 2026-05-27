Fighting flares in east DR Congo as Ebola epidemic spreads

GOMA, DR Congo (AFP) — Fighting between government troops and the Rwanda-backed M23 militia has been raging for days in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where an Ebola epidemic is spreading, security sources and locals said Monday.

The mineral-rich region has been scarred by violence from various armed groups for more than three decades. Since 2021, the M23 has seized swathes of territory and fighting has stepped up since the start of 2025.

It is also ground zero for an Ebola outbreak which has sparked an international health alert by the World Health Organization (WHO). The illness has caused 204 deaths and 867 suspected cases, according to a toll given over the weekend by the DRC’s health ministry.