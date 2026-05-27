Consultants take wheel

Which major transport authority has quietly pumped the brakes on its own rapid transit ambitions—and handed the steering wheel to outside consultants?
Sources told Nosy Tarsee the department has no concrete plan for the long-term future of its flagship bus corridor on the country’s most congested avenue.
Rather than chart its own course, the agency is content to wait on the recommendations of an international consulting firm and a public-private partnership body before making any moves.
“We have to defer to our consultants,” an agency official reportedly told insiders — a statement that raised more than a few eyebrows given that this is, nominally, a government department.
Meanwhile, the much-hyped expansion of the bus corridor to a university belt thoroughfare, long dangled as the next big commuter win, has been quietly shelved. Budget constraints, we’re told. Priorities elsewhere.
And those “elsewhere” priorities? A provincial bus rapid transit system in a major southern city that is, technically, already running, though apparently is still in need of considerable attention before anyone can call it a success.
Back in the capital, commuters along the existing corridor are being served by man lifts and elevators at the end stops. Infrastructure improvements, sure. A vision for the future? That’s still riding with the consultants.
Which department is studying the road ahead while someone else is holding the map?