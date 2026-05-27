Catindig fortifies Choco Mucho defense

Decorated libero Dawn Macandili-Catindig has found a new home with Choco Mucho, where she will bring a wealth of experience as well as strong leadership to a franchise that is looking to bounce back from a string of misfortunes.
Catindig, along with winger Jewel Encarnacion, was officially welcomed by the Flying Titans on Wednesday ahead of the new Premier Volleyball League (PVL) season.
Looking to be competitive after missing the playoffs in the past four conferences, Choco Mucho continued to shore up its lineup by solidifying its floor defense with the acquisition of the former national team defensive specialist.
Catindig joined the Flying Titans following Cignal’s decision to take a leave of absence in the country’s first and only women’s professional volleyball league.
Choco Mucho is the De La Salle University product’s third destination after her stint with the defunct F2 Logistics and the last All-Filipino Conference’s runners-up Super Spikers.
Catindig’s presence gives the Flying Titans a steady rotation in the libero position as she will be teaming up with four-time Best Libero Thang Ponce.
Catindig has an impressive resume, having been part of the successful Alas Pilipinas squad over the past two years before skipping the upcoming 2026 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Women’s Cup next month.
The 29-year-old ace was hailed 2nd Best Libero during the 2017 Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship, a four-time Southeast Asian V.League bronze medalist and part of the Alas squad that won silver in last year’s AVC Cup.
“Of course, it’s a big challenge coming into a new team because it’s a new system and there’s also forming new connections. Not only with each player but also with the coaches. It’s gonna be hard because that takes a long time but I’m looking forward to how I will be able to help the team both inside and outside the court,” Catindig told DAILY TRIBUNE in a short message.