Catindig fortifies Choco Mucho defense

Decorated libero Dawn Macandili-Catindig has found a new home with Choco Mucho, where she will bring a wealth of experience as well as strong leadership to a franchise that is looking to bounce back from a string of misfortunes.

Catindig, along with winger Jewel Encarnacion, was officially welcomed by the Flying Titans on Wednesday ahead of the new Premier Volleyball League (PVL) season.

Looking to be competitive after missing the playoffs in the past four conferences, Choco Mucho continued to shore up its lineup by solidifying its floor defense with the acquisition of the former national team defensive specialist.