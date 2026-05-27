AFP denies Chinese claim of rift with Marcos

“The Armed Forces of the Philippines categorically denies malicious claims circulating on Chinese platforms regarding a supposed rift or ‘severing of ties’ between the military and President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. following the Senate gunfire incident,” Trinidad said in a statement.

“These narratives are blatant influence operations designed to manufacture internal division where none exists. The AFP remains entirely professional, cohesive, and steadfast in its loyalty to the Constitution,” he added.

Trinidad stressed that the military remains united under the President as commander in chief and urged the public to rely only on verified and official information.

“The AFP stands united under the command of President Marcos Jr. as Commander-in-Chief. We urge the public to dismiss these destabilizing foreign narratives and rely only on official, verified information,” he said.

Meanwhile, Trinidad said the AFP continues to monitor the presence of the Chinese Coast Guard and the People's Liberation Army Navy in the West Philippine Sea.

He noted that the AFP monitored 36 Chinese vessels in the area this week, compared to 27 last week.

Trinidad also reiterated that the continued presence of Chinese vessels in Bajo de Masinloc remains illegal, including Beijing’s declaration of the area as a nature reserve.

“These are all illegal statements. These are false narratives which we have been pushing back against,” Trinidad said.

He assured the public that the AFP would continue conducting maritime patrols and aerial monitoring operations in the West Philippine Sea.