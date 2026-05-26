Why the South is an ideal place to live

For many Filipinos living in Luzon, "the South" has become more than just a geographical reference — it represents a lifestyle defined by accessibility, suburban growth, and a closer connection to nature.

Traditionally associated with the provinces of Cavite, Laguna and Batangas, the South is often loosely identified as the area beyond the southern half of Metro Manila, with Rizal serving as an unofficial dividing point.

Today, the term has evolved to include the southern Metro Manila cities of Las Piñas, Muntinlupa and Parañaque, alongside the neighboring provinces of Cavite and Laguna. Together, these areas have emerged as one of the country's fastest-growing residential corridors, where urban development coexists with a more relaxed and spacious environment.