Tokyo International Film Festival opens submissions for 39th edition

For its main Competition section, eligibility is restricted to feature-length films completed after 1 January 2026. Only films that have not yet had a commercial release are accepted, with priority given to world and international premieres. Japanese entries are required to hold their world premiere at TIFF. Films previously made available through online streaming platforms, television broadcast (including IPTV), in-flight entertainment, or home video formats such as DVD or VOD are not eligible. Entries must also run for at least 60 minutes, as short films are not accepted in the Competition category. All screening materials must be provided in high-definition digital format with English subtitles.

Selected films compete for major awards decided by the International Competition Jury, including the Tokyo Grand Prix, Special Jury Prize, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Artistic Contribution. The festival also maintains an Audience Award, with cash prizes to be announced at a later stage.

Submission for pre-selection must be completed via the official TIFF entry form, which requires an online screener link. Submitted screeners must include English subtitles unless the film is originally in Japanese or English. Links must remain active until at least the end of September 2026 and must not require special access procedures such as account creation or downloads. Once submitted, updated versions of the film will not be accepted. Applicants will be notified of pre-selection results by email in mid-September 2026. Entry fees are non-refundable and payable only by credit card.

Filmmakers whose works are selected are required to provide a complete set of materials, including official entry forms, dialogue lists, high-resolution production stills and director photos, final subtitled film files, trailers and excerpts in MOV format, an English-language press kit, and a high-resolution B1 poster file. English-subtitled DCPs must also be delivered by mid-September.

Screening formats will generally be presented in original languages with both English and Japanese subtitles. Films in English will be screened with Japanese subtitles only, maintaining accessibility standards for local audiences.

Alongside the Competition section, TIFF’s Asian Future program continues to spotlight emerging filmmakers from Asia and the Middle East who have directed no more than three feature-length films, further strengthening the festival’s commitment to discovering new cinematic voices.