Taking oath

Dear Myrrh,

Thank you for your kind words. Congratulations as well to your friend and my batchmate in the Bar examinations.

I am sorry to hear about the predicament she is in at the moment. In response to your question, the answer is “yes”; she may be allowed to take the oath and sign the rolls of attorney, despite the fact that she has been charged criminally.

In the recent jurisprudence of in re: Marivic Antonio Taloma (B.M. No. 4530), the Supreme Court decided in her favor, stating that “it is true that, as quoted above, Rule 138 of the Rules of Court requires all applicants for admission to the Bar to produce before the Court evidence that no charges against them, involving moral turpitude, have been filed or are pending in any court in the Philippines.