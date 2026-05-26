Taiwan drone exports surge on Ukraine demand

Official trade data showed Taiwan exported more than 181,000 drones in the first four months of 2026, nearly 20 times higher than the same period last year. Most shipments went to the Czech Republic and Poland, with analysts saying many are ultimately destined for Ukraine.

Taiwan is positioning itself as a producer of “non-red” drones and components free of Chinese materials, seeking to tap growing demand from governments wary of relying on Beijing-linked supply chains.