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Taiwan drone exports surge on Ukraine demand

A bomb-dropping drone is displayed at the headquarters of Thunder Tiger Group in Taichung. Taiwan’s drone exports are surging, driven by the war in Ukraine and growing global demand for unmanned aerial vehicles.
A bomb-dropping drone is displayed at the headquarters of Thunder Tiger Group in Taichung. Taiwan’s drone exports are surging, driven by the war in Ukraine and growing global demand for unmanned aerial vehicles.I-Hwa Cheng/Agence France-Presse
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TAIPEI (AFP) — Taiwan’s drone exports have surged as the war in Ukraine fuels global demand for unmanned aircraft and opens new opportunities for suppliers outside China.

A bomb-dropping drone is displayed at the headquarters of Thunder Tiger Group in Taichung. Taiwan’s drone exports are surging, driven by the war in Ukraine and growing global demand for unmanned aerial vehicles.
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Official trade data showed Taiwan exported more than 181,000 drones in the first four months of 2026, nearly 20 times higher than the same period last year. Most shipments went to the Czech Republic and Poland, with analysts saying many are ultimately destined for Ukraine.

Taiwan is positioning itself as a producer of “non-red” drones and components free of Chinese materials, seeking to tap growing demand from governments wary of relying on Beijing-linked supply chains.

A bomb-dropping drone is displayed at the headquarters of Thunder Tiger Group in Taichung. Taiwan’s drone exports are surging, driven by the war in Ukraine and growing global demand for unmanned aerial vehicles.
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The island’s drone makers say overseas sales are critical as domestic demand remains limited and defence spending plans have stalled in Taiwan’s opposition-controlled parliament.

Ukraine war drone supply chain
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