Solidum lauds DOST-backed sexual assault kit at UPD

DNA Analysis Laboratory Head Academician Maria de Ungria underscored the importance of the initiative, emphasizing that the future of forensic science is about people, truth, and dignity, including the continuing responsibility of science to serve society.

Through the Filipino Genome Regions to Help Resolve Child Sexual Abuse Cases project under the Filipino Genomes Research Program (FGRP), the SAI.Kit improved its DNA recovery, storage, and analysis to amplify the reliability of evidence handling in sexual assault cases.

With this, Solidum also praised de Ungria and the Forensic Genetics Research Program (FGRP) team for their contributions to DNA analysis and advancing forensic science in the country.

A total of 2,000 kits were donated back to the UP NSRI DNA Analysis Laboratory for use in sexual assault investigations, in partnership with Latter-day Saint Charities Philippines Incorporated, and affiliated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and the Manila HealthTek.

"The pursuit of justice is often difficult and uncertain for survivors of sexual abuse. The pain left behind extends far beyond the moment of violence, often accompanied by silence, fear, and the struggle to prove what happened," Solidum added.

The secretary also said that the kit supports science to further stand with survivors through efforts aligned with truth and justice.

The DOST, through the Philippine Council for Health Research and Development (PCHRD), continues to support forensic science capacity through research, including the development of the SAI.Kit, to properly collect, preserve, transport, and store DNA evidence from cases to support accurate forensic analysis investigations.