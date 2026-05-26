Senegal names economist as PM after Sonko ouster

DAKAR (AFP) — Senegal’s president appointed former central banker Ahmadou Al Aminou Lo as prime minister on Monday after abruptly firing Ousmane Sonko, deepening a political rift at the top of government.

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye said Lo’s economic expertise would help steer the country through a worsening debt crisis. Senegal’s debt has climbed to 132 percent of GDP, while talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) remain stalled.

“Senegal is a safe and viable country and intends to remain so,” Lo said after his appointment, calling the country’s finances difficult but manageable.

Faye dismissed Sonko and dissolved the government Friday after months of tensions between the two former allies, who swept to power in 2024 on promises of reform and anti-corruption measures.

The split has exposed divisions over how to handle Senegal’s economic troubles. Faye favors renewed engagement with the IMF, while Sonko has pushed a more nationalist approach.