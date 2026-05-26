Sandigan bars Marcoleta from leaving

‘Nothing but a silencing mechanism’

For his part, Marcoleta dismissed the “trumped-up charges,” saying they were intended merely to silence critics of the administration who had openly voiced opposition to the government.

He specifically linked the case to his criticism of government agencies over their alleged failure to go after those involved in the multibillion-peso flood control corruption controversy.

“If the intention of these cases is to silence me, let me say this at the very beginning — it has failed. I will not be silenced. I will answer this complaint in the proper forum, calmly, firmly, and with evidence,” Marcoleta said in a privilege speech in the Senate on Monday, 25 May.

“Let us not pretend that this came in a vacuum. The pattern is too visible to ignore. First, remove the inconvenient voices from the inquiry. Then weaken those who refuse to conform. Then frighten others into silence and submission before the decisive constitutional battles begin,” he noted.

Marcoleta pointed out that senators will play a crucial role as senator-judges in the upcoming impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, stressing that their voices are important to ensure the process will proceed in accordance with the Constitution.