Panhua unveils P210-B Sarangani steel plant

Chinese steel giant Panhua Group Co. Ltd. is set to begin operations next month at the first phase of its $3.5-billion (P210 billion) integrated steel facility in Sarangani province, marking a major step in the country’s push to strengthen its domestic steel industry.

The initial phase of the project in Maasim town will focus on metal sheet manufacturing and is expected to generate more than 4,000 direct jobs, according to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

Trade and Industry Secretary Cristina Roque said the company remains committed to further expanding its investments in the country despite years of delays caused by the pandemic.

“They’re very bullish in the Philippines… and they’re so big in China,” Roque told reporters on the sidelines of an event on Monday, 25 May.