PAGASA places 48 areas under danger heat index levels

PAGASA said the highest projected heat index for the day was 46 degrees Celsius, expected in Tuguegarao, San Ildefonso, TAU Camiling in Tarlac, Sangley Point in Cavite, San Jose, and Puerto Princesa.

Only two monitored areas were classified under non-hazardous heat levels: BSU La Trinidad and Benguet Radar in Tuba, both in Benguet, with heat indices of 26°C and 22°C, respectively.

For Wednesday, 27 May, PAGASA forecast 49 areas under danger heat index levels and 26 areas under extreme caution.

TAU Camiling in Tarlac is expected to record the highest heat index at 47°C.

Meanwhile, Legazpi, Siquijor, and VSU-Baybay in Leyte are forecast to reach danger-level heat indices of 42°C.

PAGASA also said Zamboanga City is expected to experience slightly lower heat conditions, with its heat index dropping from danger to extreme caution level on Wednesday.

The Cordillera Administrative Region, meanwhile, is expected to remain under non-hazardous heat conditions.

PAGASA advised residents in affected areas to limit outdoor exposure, use umbrellas or caps when going outside, stay hydrated, and avoid excessive intake of tea, coffee, and soft drinks.