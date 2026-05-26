Northwestern University investigates alleged student hazing video

Northwestern University (NWU) has launched an investigation after a video and screenshots surfaced online showing students allegedly participating in hazing-related activities.

The video shows several male students inside a dimly lit room taking turns punching each other in the abdomen while others watch. In the footage, the students stand in a circle and sequentially deliver heavy blows to each other’s torsos.

Several participants appear physically strained and exhausted, breathing heavily while bent over. Many of the men have closely shaved heads and are wearing light-colored shirts and shorts. The structured nature of the activity closely resembles a physical endurance or initiation ritual.

Following the online circulation of the footage, the university administration released a statement confirming that an inquiry is underway.

“It has come to the attention of the administration of Northwestern University that a video and picture purportedly showing students of the university have been posted online,” the university said.

“These show students apparently doing acts contrary to our rules and regulations. Upon our receipt of these, the administration immediately launched an investigation, which is already ongoing.”