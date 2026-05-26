Microsoft upgrades Bing Image Search

Microsoft is rolling out a redesigned AI-powered experience for Bing Image Search aimed at making visual discovery more organized, intuitive, and easier to navigate.

The updated experience uses artificial intelligence to automatically group images into labeled categories and generate short summaries explaining each collection, helping users understand search results faster instead of endlessly scrolling through dense image grids.

Microsoft said the feature is designed to reduce "image overload" by guiding users toward relevant visual ideas and information.

Once users opt in through the "New Version" toggle in Bing Images, search results shift from a traditional flat layout into a more structured experience featuring curated image sections, summaries and source references.

According to Microsof t, the feature is particularly useful for visually driven searches such as design inspiration, travel research, shopping, and educational topics.

The company added that the new Bing Image Search is now available for users in the United States on desktop and mobile web, with expansion to additional markets planned in the coming months.