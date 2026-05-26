Mabulac fires 39, lifts Batang Magnolia

Glenn Mikael Mabulac scored a tournament record 39 points as Batang Magnolia clobbered Batang Converge, 75-59, in the knockout semifinals of the 2026 Batang PBA 11U division on Tuesday at the Victoria Sports Tower in Quezon City.

Batang Magnolia, which swept Group B, will face Batang NLEX in Thursday’s finale. The Batang Road Warriors stunned top-seeded Meralco Bolts, 84-81, in the other 11U semifinal.

Mabulac scored 16 in the first two quarters then scattered 23 points in the second half as the Batang Hotshots erased a 31-32 deficit and took the lead for good.

In the 15U division, third-seeded Batang Converge pulled the rug from under second-ranked Meralco with a stunning 71-60 victory.

Treyton Caelli Segismundo scored 18 points, and Raikkonen Matthew Mortera tallied 16, as the Batang FiberXers avenged their 66-62 defeat to the Batang Bolts in the elims.

The Batang FiberXers will face Batang Ginebra in the Finals also on Thursday.

The Batang Gin Kings clobbered Batang Pureblends, 73-55, in the other 15U semifinal.