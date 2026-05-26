Lights in Bloom: How JJ Acuña and VENZON are making spaces brighter

How does cordless portability change the way end-users will interact with lighting as a fluid, moving element in their homes?

We were able to put on the table, so you can have it as a dinner centrepiece, or take it outside, or take it on picnic briefly — make sure it doesn't rain! You can hang the piece on a wall as well. For RAMO S table lamp, you can take it with you around the house wherever you want to curl up to a favorite book or magazine, or if you want to write your journal, do a meditation in the dark or just have a moment alone. Wherever you want to go with these lamps — we want it to go with you.

How did the proportions of the floral silhouettes have to adapt when transitioning from a delicate desk piece to an imposing floor structure?

There was much back and forth and discussing how to do this vs that, but to be honest for the most part, we just understood each other. We made sure we built a collection that worked on various scales, as it looks good on a desk, adjacent to a piece of furniture, or to make an impactful presence in a larger room, we made sure that these pieces in any scale would find the most homes ever. And we feel really good about what we've presented this past weekend.

How do you hope the Luz de Flores partnership will redefine how the international design scene views contemporary material culture for the Philippines?

I think for me it's a personal journey, a kind of portal to walk through, or a way to bring light to others literally in my own way, while also highlighting our people's craftsmanship, engineering, expertise, and dedication in craft. I think the piece is poised for international acceptance as it is specifically Filipino in craft and in its message of joy and uplift while being flexible enough to be displayed well in most global spaces.