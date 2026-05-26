Libertad, Antique LGU studies whale-watching tourism

The initiative was prompted by recent sightings of whales in Libertad’s coastal waters, which have drawn interest from both local officials and residents.

However, Unilongo stressed that any tourism program involving whales must be carefully planned and implemented to ensure its long-term sustainability.

“We are looking at ways to develop tourism without compromising the welfare of these marine species and their natural habitat,” she said.

Local officials emphasized that whale-watching activities should adhere to responsible and environmentally sound practices, recognizing that whales and whale sharks are protected wildlife species that require careful management and conservation.

The municipal government is studying measures that would balance tourism development with environmental protection, including guidelines that would prevent disturbances to the animals and their habitat.

Apart from the proposed whale-watching initiative, Libertad continues to strengthen its marine conservation efforts through the protection of its Marine Protected Areas (MPAs).

According to Unilongo, the municipality currently maintains eight MPAs that serve as important habitats and breeding grounds for various marine species.

Officials said the conservation areas play a vital role in preserving marine biodiversity and sustaining local fisheries, underscoring the need to integrate environmental stewardship into any future tourism program.

If pursued, the whale-watching project could provide new economic opportunities for local communities while promoting greater awareness of marine conservation in the municipality.