Legarda honors fallen Air Force pilots

Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of two Philippine Air Force pilots whose trainer aircraft crashed in the mountainous terrain of Tuba, Benguet.

To recall, 1st Lt. Ruth Angelique R. Pasos and 2nd Lt. Cherky E. Embudo were killed during a military training flight when their SF-260 aircraft went down.

Legarda, who is a reservist in the Air Force, backed calls for a comprehensive investigation into the cause of the fatal crash.

“Our soldiers and pilots stand ever ready to lay down their lives for the nation,” Legarda said in a statement.

“In return, the Republic owes them far more than fleeting words of gratitude. We owe them the highest standards of protection, training, and equipment, so they may serve with courage and return home safely,” she added.

Legarda praised the bravery of the nation’s military aviators and extended her condolences to the families of the pilots, their classmates at the Philippine Military Academy, and the Air Force.

“The Philippine Air Force stands as a vigilant vanguard of our sovereignty, and the unyielding gallantry of its men and women remains an enduring source of inspiration and pride for our people,” Legarda said.

“Their valor, their sacrifice, and their undying love for our country shall forever be etched in the heart of our nation,” she added.