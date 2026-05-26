IPS complaint against Aguio

(May 26 2026) Members of the Indiginous Mandaya-Manobos tribe of Davao Oriental show a a complaint letter on Tuesday May 26 2026, filed at the Ombudsman against Atty. Generoso Aguio, CESO III, DIRECTOR IV of the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples for alleged corrupt practices. The tribe claimed that they have yet to receive PhP19 million pesos worth of mining royalties because Aguio is purportedly usurping their IP organization and replacing it with more of his favored people. They are appealing to NCIP Chairperson Nancy Catamco to take action and put an end to corrupt practices in Region XI. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











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ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR (May 26 2026) Members of the Indiginous Mandaya-Manobos tribe of Davao Oriental show a a complaint letter on Tuesday May 26 2026, filed at the Ombudsman against Atty. Generoso Aguio, CESO III, DIRECTOR IV of the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples for alleged corrupt practices. The tribe claimed that they have yet to receive PhP19 million pesos worth of mining royalties because Aguio is purportedly usurping their IP organization and replacing it with more of his favored people. They are appealing to NCIP Chairperson Nancy Catamco to take action and put an end to corrupt practices in Region XI. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR