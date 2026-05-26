GMA bags 2 medals at New York Festivals

GMA Network earned international recognition at the 2026 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards after securing two Bronze Medals and seven Finalist Certificates for its documentaries and film productions.

Leading the network’s victories was the Broken Roads, Broken Promises documentary special from GMA Public Affairs, which received a Bronze Medal in the Documentary: Human Concerns category. Hosted by Dingdong Dantes, the documentary examined the alleged corruption surrounding flood control projects in the Philippines and their impact on communities.

Another Bronze Medal went to The Atom Araullo Specials for its episode “Golden Tree,” recognized in the Environment & Ecology category. The documentary tackled the illegal trade of agarwood, one of the world’s most valuable natural resources.

The network also received six Finalist Certificates through various documentary programs. These included “Baby Makers” from The Atom Araullo Specials under Social Issues, Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho episodes “Stolen Coastline” and “Unbound,” Reporter's Notebook documentary “Asia’s Scam Cities,” and I-Witness episodes “Embalmer on Wheels” and “Garbage Drivers.”

Completing the list of honors was the feature film Green Bones, which was named a finalist in the Feature Films category. The movie starred Dennis Trillo and Ruru Madrid, with direction by Zig Dulay and screenplay by Ricky Lee and Angeli Atienza.

The latest wins add to the growing international recognition for Philippine documentaries and storytelling on the global stage.