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Fuel prices up anew as diesel, gasoline costs rise

(December 16 2025) A gasoline attendant wearing a Santa Claus hat fills up vehicles of their customer at a gasoline station along EDSA in Cubao, Quezon City on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. Pump prices are set to adjust by oil companies starting Tuesday, with gasoline hike prices by P0.20 per liter, while diesel and kerosene prices will roll back by P0.20 per liter. Photo/Analy Labor
(December 16 2025) A gasoline attendant wearing a Santa Claus hat fills up vehicles of their customer at a gasoline station along EDSA in Cubao, Quezon City on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. Pump prices are set to adjust by oil companies starting Tuesday, with gasoline hike prices by P0.20 per liter, while diesel and kerosene prices will roll back by P0.20 per liter. Photo/Analy Labor
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Motorists will face another round of fuel price hikes this week as the Department of Energy announced adjustments effective Tuesday, 26 May, through 1 June, citing continued tensions in the Middle East affecting global oil prices.

In an advisory posted on its Facebook page Monday, the DOE said diesel prices will increase by P1.96 per liter, gasoline by P1.60 per liter and kerosene by P1.45 per liter.

(December 16 2025) A gasoline attendant wearing a Santa Claus hat fills up vehicles of their customer at a gasoline station along EDSA in Cubao, Quezon City on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. Pump prices are set to adjust by oil companies starting Tuesday, with gasoline hike prices by P0.20 per liter, while diesel and kerosene prices will roll back by P0.20 per liter. Photo/Analy Labor
Global oil jitters spark fresh fuel hike fears

The agency said the adjustments were driven by movements in the global oil market.

The latest increases follow last week’s fuel price adjustments, when gasoline prices rose by P1.20 to P1.21 per liter and diesel prices increased by P2.80 to P2.82 per liter. Kerosene prices, however, declined by P2.11 per liter during the same period.

“Ang mga pagbabagong ito ay nakabatay sa galaw ng pandaigdigang merkado ng langis, sa gitna ng patuloy na kaganapan sa Middle East na nakakaapekto sa global supply at presyo,” the DOE said.

The DOE added that it continues to implement measures to protect consumers and ensure fuel supply stability in the country. As of 22 May, the agency said the Philippines has enough fuel supply to last 44.82 days.

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