Faster freelancer payouts ahead

Payoneer and Upwork have extended their 15-year partnership to strengthen cross-border payment services for freelancers and businesses worldwide, including Filipino gig workers relying on global digital platforms.

Under the renewed agreement, Payoneer will continue serving as one of Upwork's primary payout partners through its wallet and "Direct to Local Bank" services across Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East.

The companies are also exploring stablecoin-enabled payouts to provide freelancers with faster and more flexible access to earnings, particularly in emerging markets.

"The Philippines remains a key force in the global gig economy, and access to fast, reliable crossborder payments is critical for Filipino talent to thrive," said Monique Avila, senior director of customer success for APAC at Payoneer.

The partnership also aims to connect Upwork's global talent pool with Payoneer's network of small and medium-sized business clients.

Payoneer said its infrastructure, which spans nearly 190 countries and territories and is supported by almost 100 banks and payment providers, would continue powering secure and compliant international money transfers for freelancers, marketplaces, and digital entrepreneurs.