ERC to review market rules after brownouts

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) will review key power market rules, reserve policies, and price mechanisms after a series of red and yellow alerts in Luzon and the Visayas exposed what the regulator called a “flexibility shortage” in the grid.

Speaking at an Energy Forum on Tuesday led by the Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines, ERC chairperson Francis Saturnino C. Juan admitted the power crisis was poorly managed, with rotating brownouts imposed six times between 13 and 18 May while spot market prices repeatedly hit the P32,000-per-megawatt-hour cap.

“I will not stand here and tell you we performed well in managing that crisis. We are facing a flexibility shortage in the hours after the sun goes down,” Juan said.