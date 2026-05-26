Eid ul Adha: Sacrifice, sharing and belonging

MISAMIS ORIENTAL — Eid ul Adha, known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most sacred and joyous occasions in Islam. Commemorating the unwavering devotion of Prophet Ibrahim and marking the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, it is a time defined by core values of sacrifice, charity, gratitude, forgiveness and sharing blessings with family, friends and the less fortunate.

For Filipino Muslims, including those who have built lives in Muslim-majority nations, this holy celebration is far more than a religious observance. It is a beautiful blend of faith, culture, cherished memories and warm traditions that connect them to their roots and their adopted homes.

Two Filipinas living overseas shared their experiences of Eid ul Adha, revealing how the spirit of the festival shines across borders.

Originally from Dipolog City, Norma Sorronda Azman bin Shariff married a Muslim Malaysian and has since made her home in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. Over the years, she has embraced the local customs of Eid ul Adha, which she describes as a vibrant, community-centered celebration that lasts longer and feels deeply meaningful.

Norma said celebrations in Malaysia are held for two full days. One of the most beautiful traditions she cited is that beef or goat meat from the animals sacrificed as part of the religious rites is prepared and distributed house to house throughout the neighborhood.

This ensures that every family, especially those who may be in need, gets to share in the blessings and enjoy a special meal for the occasion.

The festive atmosphere extends beyond homes and communities, as malls and commercial centers put up big sales and promotions during this time, adding to the cheerful mood.

But for Norma and many others, the true heart of Eid ul Adha lies in human connection. She explained that Muslims in her community make it a point to travel and visit their hometowns, or kampung, to see relatives and extended family members throughout the celebration.