EastWest launches Horizons Club for emerging affluent clients

East West Banking Corporation has launched Horizons Club, a new banking program designed for emerging affluent Filipinos seeking personalized financial services, investment support, and lifestyle-related banking perks.

The bank said the program targets customers who are building wealth and whose financial needs are becoming more complex, particularly in areas such as savings management, investments, and access to banking privileges.

Horizons Club forms part of EastWest’s broader strategy to provide more customized banking experiences tailored to specific customer segments instead of offering one-size-fits-all financial products.

“Horizons Club is our way of partnering with customers who are actively building their future,” said Martin Reyes, EastWest chief marketing and cash management officer.

“By making banking easier through more personalized and intuitive experiences, we aim to support their goals in a way that fits seamlessly into their everyday lives,” Reyes added.

Under the program, members will receive access to dedicated relationship officers, investment specialists, priority service lanes at branches, and a credit card bundle subject to evaluation and approval. Qualified customers may also avail themselves of free monthly InstaPay transfers and other preferential branch services.

The bank said customers who maintain the required total relationship balance may also receive a one-time coffee e-gift as part of the program’s lifestyle rewards.

To qualify, customers must maintain at least P100,000 average daily balance in fresh funds in a regular savings or checking account. Additional benefits become available for customers maintaining at least P500,000 in total relationship balance, with at least 20 percent placed in a regular savings or checking account.