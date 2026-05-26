Eala’s WTA ranking rising soon

Regardless of what happens in the French Open this year, Alex Eala is assured of a huge payday and rankings boost in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA).

By just making into the main draw of the second Grand Slam of the Year, the 21-year-old Eala is expected to jump up to No. 35 in the WTA rankings from her current spot at No. 37.

The Rafael Nadal Academy graduate is competing against No. 17 Iva Jovic of the United States in the first round as of press time in the Round of 128 at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris.

A win over Jovic would set Eala up against either No. 25 Emma Navarro or No. 40 Janice Tjen of Indonesia.

Eala is also slated to earn 87,000 euros or around P6.2 million for just making it into the first round of the French Open.

If she makes it to the second round, she will earn a whopping 130,000 euros or P9.3 million.

Eala is also expected to share 19,000 euros or P1.3 million with world No. 9 Victoria Mboko of Canada in the women’s doubles.

For Eala, it is important for her to get a hang of playing in clay courts now that she is being pitted against high-level competition.

“I definitely feel more prepared than last year,” Eala said.