DoJ urges Bato’s lawyer: Reveal his location

He stressed that being a lawyer does not exempt anyone from accountability under obstruction of justice laws.

“Being a lawyer does not excuse him. Being an officer of the court and a citizen of the republic does not exempt anyone from liability if they are concealing offenders, misleading authorities, or delaying legal processes,” Vida said.

He added that Presidential Decree 1829, or the obstruction of justice law, carries stiff penalties, including perpetual disqualification from public office.

The DoJ has expanded its investigation into the possible concealment of Dela Rosa, who is wanted by the ICC as a co-perpetrator of former President Rodrigo Duterte in the war on drugs.

As part of the probe, prosecutors have subpoenaed the Office of the Senate Secretary’s records on its security operations, including the oath of office taken by Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Mao Aplasca, its firearms inventory, issuance logs, and entry and exit records.

“We requested those documents,” Vida said, noting that access logs could help track the movements in the Senate premises.