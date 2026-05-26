DoJ urges Bato’s lawyer: Reveal his location

The Department of Justice (DoJ) on Tuesday called on lawyer Jimmy Bondoc to disclose any information he may have on the whereabouts of Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, warning that the lawyer-client privilege does not shield anyone from liability if they obstruct the enforcement of an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant.
Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida said the DoJ special panel of prosecutors has sent a formal letter to Bondoc after the lawyer claimed in a television interview that he knew how the ICC warrant could be served through Dela Rosa’s legal team.
“This is an opportunity for attorney Bondoc to cooperate with legal processes and assist law enforcement authorities in the proper service of the ICC warrant,” Vida said.
He stressed that being a lawyer does not exempt anyone from accountability under obstruction of justice laws.
“Being a lawyer does not excuse him. Being an officer of the court and a citizen of the republic does not exempt anyone from liability if they are concealing offenders, misleading authorities, or delaying legal processes,” Vida said.
He added that Presidential Decree 1829, or the obstruction of justice law, carries stiff penalties, including perpetual disqualification from public office.
The DoJ has expanded its investigation into the possible concealment of Dela Rosa, who is wanted by the ICC as a co-perpetrator of former President Rodrigo Duterte in the war on drugs.
As part of the probe, prosecutors have subpoenaed the Office of the Senate Secretary’s records on its security operations, including the oath of office taken by Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Mao Aplasca, its firearms inventory, issuance logs, and entry and exit records.
“We requested those documents,” Vida said, noting that access logs could help track the movements in the Senate premises.
The DoJ also issued subpoenas to the Commission on Audit and the Philippine National Police Firearms and Explosives Office for records on firearms registered to the Senate, including for a weapon seen in a viral video that Vida identified as a “Scorpion.”
Bondoc had suggested in a TV interview that the authorities could serve the ICC warrant through Dela Rosa’s lawyers, who would then relay it to the senator.
Meanwhile, Vida reiterated that the ICC warrant for Dela Rosa is valid and enforceable in the Philippines following the issuance of an Interpol Red Notice.
“The ICC is leading the process for the Interpol Red Notice. The arrest warrant remains in effect and authorities are working on its enforcement,” he said.
Asked about a cash reward for information on Dela Rosa’s whereabouts, Vida said the DoJ is not considering it.
“We believe various pieces of information have reached law enforcement agents who are helping in the operation,” he said.
He also appealed to the senator: “Please, as a fellow Filipino, Senator Bato dela Rosa, heed the rule of law. If there is an arrest warrant, it must be served and followed.”
Vida said their information indicated that Dela Rosa was in the Philippines.
Police Col. Peter Madria of the Davao City Police Office said they were continuing to search for Dela Rosa but stressed that there was still no order to arrest him.
“For now, there is no arrest order. We are only monitoring. If an order is issued, we will implement it,” Madria said.