DoH CL marks AIDS memorial

Regional health officials marked the International AIDS Candlelight Memorial on Monday by lighting candles at their office to honor those affected by the disease and to raise awareness about rising infection rates in Central Luzon.

Employees and officials from the Department of Health (DoH) Central Luzon Center for Health Development arranged candles in the shape of a red ribbon, the international symbol of AIDS awareness. This year’s memorial carried the theme “We Remember, We Rise, We Lead! Maging Protektado Laban sa HIV!”

Health officials said the annual event honors those living with or lost to HIV and AIDS while serving as a call to eliminate stigma, improve public education, and promote prevention strategies. The memorial comes as Central Luzon faces a significant health challenge, with more than 14,000 cumulative confirmed HIV and AIDS cases.