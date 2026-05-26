SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
LIFE

Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Wednesday (27 May 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: There may be a little jealousy or doubt. Before asking questions, make sure your true feelings are clear.

Health: Reduce salt intake. Start by avoiding instant noodles.

Career: Someone may be taking advantage of you at work. Maintain your boundaries.

Wealth: Avoid the temptation to borrow just to follow trends. Stay away from that.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 1 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 5

Advice: Carry a blue kyanite in your pocket to stay calm and maintain smooth interactions with others.

OX

Love: A simple message of care can help restore warmth in the relationship.

Health: Eat dark green vegetables for stronger immunity.

Career: Do not compare yourself to others. Success comes at different paces.

Wealth: A good day to track expenses and start a simple budget plan.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 a.m.

Color: Violet

Number: 6

Advice: Place an amethyst on top of your goal list to clarify direction and prevent feeling overwhelmed.

TIGER

Love: Showing affection is not weakness. It is a way to connect.

Health: Do not stay up late even if you have a work backlog. Rest is important.

Career: A new idea or opportunity may come. Do not dismiss it.

Wealth: If planning an investment, do not rush. Read all the terms carefully.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 3 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 7

Advice: Place a mirror on the east wall of your room to reflect back misfortune and amplify blessings.

RABBIT

Love: A former acquaintance may reach out again. Use your wisdom in dealing with them.

Health: Eat more soup-based dishes, especially in cold weather.

Career: Someone may be envious of you. Stay professional and do not engage.

Wealth: If you have savings, consider exploring online selling.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 4 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 1

Advice: Place a rose quartz near your cellphone or laptop for harmonious communication and positive energy.

DRAGON

Love: If you are very busy, a simple check-in is enough for your partner to feel valued.

Health: Avoid sweets to keep blood sugar levels stable.

Career: Do not share all your plans with everyone. Not all need to know.

Wealth: A good day to buy items you have needed for a long time, but do not overdo it.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 2 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 9

Advice: Place a bamboo plant or lucky bamboo in the southeast corner of the living room for abundant cash flow.

SNAKE

Love: Someone may be confused about your feelings. Clarify early.

Health: Protect your joints. Stretch before physical work.

Career: You may be placed in a leadership role even temporarily. Show grace under pressure.

Wealth: Unpaid debts may return as complaints. Handle them calmly.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 11 a.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 2

Advice: Place an earth element figure like a ceramic elephant or jar in the northeast area of the home for stability and grounded energy.

HORSE

Love: Misunderstandings with your partner may arise. Face-to-face conversations are better than texting.

Health: Reduce caffeine if you have trouble sleeping.

Career: An offer with significant responsibility may come. You can handle it with planning.

Wealth: You may receive small returns from past investments.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 10 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 8

Advice: Wear a white crystal bracelet like clear quartz to clear your mind and reduce doubts.

GOAT

Love: You may meet someone new who brings joy. Take things slowly.

Health: Eat home-cooked meals. Avoid fast food for now.

Career: Someone may give unsolicited advice. Choose what is useful.

Wealth: A refund or overpayment may return to you.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 5 p.m.

Color: Cream

Number: 1

Advice: Place a small ceramic sheep or goat figurine in the east of your desk for inspiration and creativity.

MONKEY

Love: Someone may be jealous but does not speak up. Notice your partner’s cues.

Health: Take care of your eyes. Limit screen time if possible.

Career: Good timing to start a new task you have been avoiding.

Wealth: Be cautious with lending. Recovery may not be immediate.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 6 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 4

Advice: Place a yellow citrine stone in your wallet for protection and steady income.

ROOSTER

ove: You may be holding on alone. It is time to ask if it still matters.

Health: A good day to drink warm ginger tea.

Career: Avoid competing with envy. Maintain the quality of your work.

Wealth: There may be mistakes in payment or double charges. Review online transactions.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 8 a.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 6

Advice: Place a gray stone or hematite on top of receipts or bills to help organize financial documents.

DOG

Love: Someone wants to connect, but you are distant. Ask yourself if you are ready.

Health: Back pain may occur from poor posture. Stretch before sleeping.

Career: Acknowledge the efforts of others. Teamwork improves.

Wealth: A small sideline income may come. Value it.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 3 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 2

Advice: Place a green aventurine in your workspace to attract luck and reduce stress.

PIG

Love: Someone may be jealous of your closeness to a friend. Be clear and transparent.

Health: Time for a checkup if blood pressure has not been monitored recently.

Career: A new proposal with risks may come. Study it carefully first.

Wealth: Avoid being complacent. Unplanned expenses are possible.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 3

Advice: Light a red incense stick in the morning while praying for guidance and to avoid envy or gossip.

feng shui Horoscope
master hanz
horoscope
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph