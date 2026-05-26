Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: There may be a little jealousy or doubt. Before asking questions, make sure your true feelings are clear.

Health: Reduce salt intake. Start by avoiding instant noodles.

Career: Someone may be taking advantage of you at work. Maintain your boundaries.

Wealth: Avoid the temptation to borrow just to follow trends. Stay away from that.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 1 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 5

Advice: Carry a blue kyanite in your pocket to stay calm and maintain smooth interactions with others.