Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: There may be a little jealousy or doubt. Before asking questions, make sure your true feelings are clear.
Health: Reduce salt intake. Start by avoiding instant noodles.
Career: Someone may be taking advantage of you at work. Maintain your boundaries.
Wealth: Avoid the temptation to borrow just to follow trends. Stay away from that.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 1 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 5
Advice: Carry a blue kyanite in your pocket to stay calm and maintain smooth interactions with others.
OX
Love: A simple message of care can help restore warmth in the relationship.
Health: Eat dark green vegetables for stronger immunity.
Career: Do not compare yourself to others. Success comes at different paces.
Wealth: A good day to track expenses and start a simple budget plan.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 a.m.
Color: Violet
Number: 6
Advice: Place an amethyst on top of your goal list to clarify direction and prevent feeling overwhelmed.
TIGER
Love: Showing affection is not weakness. It is a way to connect.
Health: Do not stay up late even if you have a work backlog. Rest is important.
Career: A new idea or opportunity may come. Do not dismiss it.
Wealth: If planning an investment, do not rush. Read all the terms carefully.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 3 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 7
Advice: Place a mirror on the east wall of your room to reflect back misfortune and amplify blessings.
RABBIT
Love: A former acquaintance may reach out again. Use your wisdom in dealing with them.
Health: Eat more soup-based dishes, especially in cold weather.
Career: Someone may be envious of you. Stay professional and do not engage.
Wealth: If you have savings, consider exploring online selling.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 4 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 1
Advice: Place a rose quartz near your cellphone or laptop for harmonious communication and positive energy.
DRAGON
Love: If you are very busy, a simple check-in is enough for your partner to feel valued.
Health: Avoid sweets to keep blood sugar levels stable.
Career: Do not share all your plans with everyone. Not all need to know.
Wealth: A good day to buy items you have needed for a long time, but do not overdo it.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 2 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 9
Advice: Place a bamboo plant or lucky bamboo in the southeast corner of the living room for abundant cash flow.
SNAKE
Love: Someone may be confused about your feelings. Clarify early.
Health: Protect your joints. Stretch before physical work.
Career: You may be placed in a leadership role even temporarily. Show grace under pressure.
Wealth: Unpaid debts may return as complaints. Handle them calmly.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 11 a.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 2
Advice: Place an earth element figure like a ceramic elephant or jar in the northeast area of the home for stability and grounded energy.
HORSE
Love: Misunderstandings with your partner may arise. Face-to-face conversations are better than texting.
Health: Reduce caffeine if you have trouble sleeping.
Career: An offer with significant responsibility may come. You can handle it with planning.
Wealth: You may receive small returns from past investments.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 10 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 8
Advice: Wear a white crystal bracelet like clear quartz to clear your mind and reduce doubts.
GOAT
Love: You may meet someone new who brings joy. Take things slowly.
Health: Eat home-cooked meals. Avoid fast food for now.
Career: Someone may give unsolicited advice. Choose what is useful.
Wealth: A refund or overpayment may return to you.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 5 p.m.
Color: Cream
Number: 1
Advice: Place a small ceramic sheep or goat figurine in the east of your desk for inspiration and creativity.
MONKEY
Love: Someone may be jealous but does not speak up. Notice your partner’s cues.
Health: Take care of your eyes. Limit screen time if possible.
Career: Good timing to start a new task you have been avoiding.
Wealth: Be cautious with lending. Recovery may not be immediate.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 6 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 4
Advice: Place a yellow citrine stone in your wallet for protection and steady income.
ROOSTER
ove: You may be holding on alone. It is time to ask if it still matters.
Health: A good day to drink warm ginger tea.
Career: Avoid competing with envy. Maintain the quality of your work.
Wealth: There may be mistakes in payment or double charges. Review online transactions.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 8 a.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 6
Advice: Place a gray stone or hematite on top of receipts or bills to help organize financial documents.
DOG
Love: Someone wants to connect, but you are distant. Ask yourself if you are ready.
Health: Back pain may occur from poor posture. Stretch before sleeping.
Career: Acknowledge the efforts of others. Teamwork improves.
Wealth: A small sideline income may come. Value it.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 3 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 2
Advice: Place a green aventurine in your workspace to attract luck and reduce stress.
PIG
Love: Someone may be jealous of your closeness to a friend. Be clear and transparent.
Health: Time for a checkup if blood pressure has not been monitored recently.
Career: A new proposal with risks may come. Study it carefully first.
Wealth: Avoid being complacent. Unplanned expenses are possible.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 11 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 3
Advice: Light a red incense stick in the morning while praying for guidance and to avoid envy or gossip.