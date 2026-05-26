CIDG-7 seizes 28 loose firearms, 4 explosives

Police seized 28 unregistered firearms and four explosives during a three-day crackdown on illegal weapons across Cebu, authorities said Tuesday.

The operations, conducted from 21 to 23 May, resulted in the arrest of 20 people, according to Maj. Gen. Robert Morico II, director of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

Morico said the sweeps included buy-bust operations and the execution of search warrants for violations of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. The confiscated weaponry included three light weapons, 25 small arms, and four grenades.

Among the operations was a search warrant executed 23 May in Ronda, a town in southwestern Cebu. Investigators with the Lapu-Lapu City Field Unit searched a property in the town’s Butong village, recovering an M1 carbine rifle, a .22-caliber magnum rifle, a .38-caliber pistol, magazines, and ammunition. During the search, officers also recovered a plastic sachet containing a white powder suspected to be shabu.