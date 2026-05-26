CID Communication, Minotaur PH forge strategic partnership

CID Communication and Minotaur PH have announced a strategic partnership aimed at combining traditional communications expertise with modern digital marketing, technology integration, and community-driven engagement.

The alliance brings together CID Communication’s more than three decades of experience in strategic communications, media relations, crisis management, and reputation building with Minotaur PH’s strengths in digital activations, experiential marketing, gaming, esports, fandoms, and lifestyle-oriented community engagement.

“Communications today is no longer confined to traditional media channels alone. Reputation is now shaped in real time across communities, platforms, and shared experiences,” said Patrick Morales, chief executive officer of CID Communication.

“Our partnership with Minotaur PH allows us to evolve alongside the changing landscape while remaining grounded in the strategic communications principles and reputation management discipline that CID has upheld for over three decades,” Morales added.

Jamie Paraso, chief executive officer of Minotaur PH, said the partnership reflects the convergence of traditional communications expertise and modern execution.

“CID brings decades of institutional trust, strategic communications experience, and reputation stewardship, while Minotaur contributes integrated marketing capabilities, technology integration and a deep understanding of community ecosystems,” Paraso said.

He added that the partnership aims to help brands engage more meaningfully with culture-driven audiences across sports, gaming, cosplay, music, food and lifestyle communities.

According to the companies, the partnership creates a hybrid communications model that combines strategic credibility with modern audience engagement infrastructure, allowing brands to focus on long-term cultural relevance, community affinity, and sustained engagement rather than visibility alone.

The collaboration also reflects a broader shift within the communications industry, where public relations, digital engagement, experiential marketing, data and community management increasingly operate as interconnected disciplines.

Moving forward, CID Communication and Minotaur PH said they plan to jointly develop campaigns, initiatives and strategic programs designed to help brands remain credible and culturally relevant amid evolving consumer behavior and fragmented digital attention spans.