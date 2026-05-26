CHEd faces criticism over alleged selective enforcement of education standards

The Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) is facing internal scrutiny and accusations of selective enforcement, with critics questioning why several noncompliant schools continue to operate while long-established institutions face regulatory sanctions.

The controversy stems from unresolved findings from CHEd’s 2024 nationwide evaluation of teacher education programs.

Allegations disclosed that more than 100 institutions were flagged for failing to meet minimum standards, including low passing rates on the Licensure Examination for Teachers, inadequate faculty qualifications, weak academic leadership and outdated curricula.

Despite the scale of the deficiencies and subsequent discussions by the Commission En Banc, critics say the current CHEd administration has not taken decisive action. Observers argue the lack of intervention raises questions about consistency and impartiality under CHEd chairperson Shirley C. Agrupis.

Particular attention has centered on CHED’s regulatory treatment of specific campuses belonging to a prominent educational institution with a nationwide presence. Supporters claim these campuses have been disproportionately targeted despite having operated for an average of three decades.

They cited that the institution owns its land and buildings, features modern computer laboratories and holds international certifications for students — traits supporters say contrast with uncertified, temporary schools that continue to operate.

Speculation within academic circles suggests political motivations may be influencing regulatory decisions.

Some critics alleged that Agrupis holds a bias against the targeted institution, pointing to either its association with former CHEd officials or her own alleged ties to competing schools. No evidence supporting these claims has been made public.

Stakeholders have expressed growing frustration over what they describe as uneven enforcement by the commission. While CHEd recognized top-performing teacher education institutions during its 2025 EQUATE Awards, a promised crackdown on underperforming programs has yet to materialize.

Educators say the gridlock threatens the credibility of CHEd's regulatory mandate and the overall quality of higher education. Critics argue that educational standards must be applied equally, independent of political affiliation, institutional size, or personal connections.

As demands for transparency increase, the commission faces mounting pressure to clarify its enforcement strategy and demonstrate that accountability measures are being applied uniformly across all higher education institutions.