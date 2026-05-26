Caguioa: ICC warrants need no local court order

A Supreme Court justice has said Philippine authorities do not need a separate warrant from a local court to enforce an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in cases that fall within the tribunal’s jurisdiction.

In a 20-page concurring opinion supporting the Supreme Court’s denial of Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa’s request for a temporary restraining order and status quo ante order, Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa said developments in international law make it unreasonable to interpret the Constitution’s warrant requirement as applying only to warrants issued by Philippine judges.