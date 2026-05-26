Beast of the east

NEW YORK (AFP) — The New York Knicks advanced to the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals for the first time since 1999 with a 130-93 victory at Cleveland on Monday, stretching their team-record playoff win streak to 11 games.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 19 points and 14 rebounds, O.G. Anunoby added 17 points and reserve Landry Shamet had 16 points with 4-of-4 three-point shooting to lead the Knicks’ blowout triumph.

“We’re going to enjoy it for a day or two, but we’ve got a larger goal here, and we’ve got to start locking in,” Shamet said.

New York swept the Cavaliers 4-0 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference final and will play for the crown starting 3 June.

New York, which won its only NBA titles in 1970 and 1973, will face either defending champions Oklahoma City or San Antonio, who are tied 2-2 in the Western Conference final.