Baguio mulls environmental fee

BAGUIO CITY — The Baguio City Council is reviewing a proposal to implement an environmental user’s fee for tourists to help manage the heavy volume of garbage generated during peak travel seasons.

Baguio City Councilor Yuri Weygan said the local government is working out the specific collection mechanics and trying to determine a reasonable fee. The City Council opened discussions last year on imposing the environmental fee on visitors, including residents of the neighboring towns of La Trinidad, Itogon, Sablan, Tuba and Tublay. Officials plan to use the collected funds to rehabilitate the city’s sewage treatment plant.

The proposal is expected to face public consultations before a targeted passage in 2027. Weygan is also pushing for a comprehensive revision of the Baguio City Tourism Code, which has not been updated since its passage in 2009. The council aims to pass the updated code within its current term, focusing on sustainable tourism that protects the local environment without compromising the welfare of residents.