Apple rejects 2M risky apps

Apple said it prevented more than $2.2 billion in potentially fraudulent transactions on the App Store in 2025 as the company intensified efforts against fake accounts, malicious apps, scam reviews, and stolen payment methods.

Apple said it rejected over 2 million app submissions last year for violating App Store standards and terminated 193,000 developer accounts linked to fraud concerns.

The company also blocked 1.1 billion attempts to create fraudulent customer accounts and removed nearly 59,000 apps involved in "baitand-switch" schemes where apps changed behavior after approval.

In addition, Apple said it stopped 5.4 million stolen credit cards from being used in fraudulent purchases and banned nearly 2 million user accounts from future transactions.

The company added that artificial intelligence now plays a larger role in moderating app submissions, reviews, ratings, and payment activity alongside human reviewers.

Apple processed more than 9.1 million app submissions and 1.3 billion ratings and reviews in 2025, while also blocking nearly 195 million fraudulent ratings and review