A Gen–Zer thinks critically

This ethical mindset becomes a political strategy that gets the end done quickly with little consideration for whatever unconstitutional consequences it may have. Think of the current situation in the Senate. If the goal is to delay the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, then a coup and a sudden change in leadership suddenly seems like fair play.

These actions tread on the mindset of prioritizing the end goal, even if it means the termination of individual lives. In this way, it promotes moral ambiguity by blurring the distinction between right and wrong when pursuing what you want. All that matters is the goal itself, one’s capacity to chase that power, and what they will do to maintain that power.

Conversely, we have “the means justify the ends.” This is defined by philosopher Kant as “a person is an end in itself, and should not be used as a means to an end.” Every person has an intrinsic value rooted in their autonomy to act virtuously before pursuing a goal.

Therefore, if we have the power to choose our goals, we can also choose to value others in our means rather than simply using them as sacrificial pawns for the “greater good.” It emphasizes that there is always another way to achieve our goals that respects human dignity as something to be cherished and upheld, beyond self-interest or future happiness.

It is a basic human right that an accused defendant must be tried reasonably with evidence to prove his innocence before imposing a punishment on him.

This situation values the human person by not presuming him guilty and chooses the morally sound means of an evidence-based trial rather than harming the defendant to promote justice. Through this philosophy, rather than assuming the perspective of someone with authority over others, we are challenged to view others as equals and achieve our goals through collaboration, not coercion.

Across political, social, and intellectual landscapes, ethics continues to expand our knowledge of our individual principles and their behavioral standings. The question “Do the ends justify the means?” allows us to think critically about current philosophical stances and their applications in real-world scenarios. Prioritizing the ends over the means emphasizes personal power through morally ambiguous means, whereas justifying the means over the ends upholds human autonomy and dignity as considerations for the morality of one’s actions and their contemporary impacts.

Practicality in decision-making should also be considered by accounting for the situational context and circumstances in determining the most virtuous actions toward a goal.

Especially for our leaders, we must continue to question the motivation behind their actions and call for public servants to use their authority to improve, not impede, the rights of citizens.

The ability to create, pursue and act on any dilemma lies with the individual. From small choices to life-or-death scenarios, it is within our own jurisdiction to guide ourselves and our moral principles toward the best possible outcome. By uncovering the ends of ethics, it means for us to remain open-minded, introspective, and reflective to the possibilities around us.

Until next week… OBF!