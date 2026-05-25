Vivo X300 Ultra blurs line between phone and pro camera

In an era where camera performance is a major deciding factor for smartphones, Vivo has launched its latest flagship devices, the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE, highlighting advanced imaging capabilities designed to rival professional camera systems.

The launch event on Thursday was hosted by Joey Mead King, who introduced brand ambassadors Anne Curtis and Marian Rivera, alongside professional photographer BJ Pascual, who demonstrated the devices’ imaging capabilities and compared them with mirrorless camera output.

“When technology is not just a tool but part of a creative instinct and then through Vivo X300 series, most especially Vivo’s X300 ultra. We get to see that gap closes” Joey Mead King steer the night, creates curiosity on how the phone perform with the quality feature.

Pascual showcased the smartphone’s camera system, emphasizing its positioning as a professional-grade creative tool, particularly highlighting the X300 Ultra’s imaging breakthroughs.

The Vivo X300 Ultra features a camera system inspired by the Master Lens Collection, paired with dual advanced telephoto lenses aimed at expanding creative possibilities. Vivo said the system is designed so that “creativity is no longer limited by focal length only by your imagination.”

The device also offers multiple wide-angle configurations, including a 14mm ZEISS ultra-wide-angle camera with a 50-megapixel large sensor. Vivo said the setup delivers improved light sensitivity, allowing wider environmental capture rather than focusing solely on subjects, and is suited for landscape and cinematic-style photography.

During the demonstration, Pascual used ambassadors Anne Curtis and Marian Rivera as subjects to showcase the camera system’s performance across different focal lengths, including 14mm, 35mm, and 85mm equivalents, comparing outputs with professional camera systems. The two actresses also tested the device by photographing each other using the X300 Ultra.

Vivo also introduced the X300 Ultra Photographer Kit, which transforms the smartphone into a more production-ready tool. The kit includes 200mm to 400mm telephoto extenders, a professional grip, tripod collar ring, lens adapter, and other accessories aimed at field shooting and cinematic workflows. It is priced at P149,999.