'The towels may finally be losing' — how cruise lines are fighting the tyranny of the poolside towel placeholders

Social media posts from recent voyages aboard the Norwegian Escape suggest crew members have begun actively policing vacant loungers, marking unattended seats with stickers before later removing abandoned belongings if guests fail to return within a set period.

The move, minor in execution yet seismic in cruise culture, has triggered applause across online travel forums where resentment over “pool pirates” has simmered for years.

Others described the practice less diplomatically. “They think the rules don’t apply to them,” one Reddit commenter observed, summarizing the mood shared by many passengers weary of seeing entire rows of chairs occupied only by towels baking under the sun.

The cruise line’s policy itself is straightforward — deck chairs are not meant to be reserved. Yet enforcement has historically floated somewhere between suggestion and myth, allowing a kind of passive-aggressive tourism economy to thrive on pool decks worldwide.

One passenger recalled her husband finally taking matters into his own hands during a previous sailing. “He went and put the stuff on the ground behind the chairs,” she wrote on Facebook. “Too bad for behaving worse than a child.”

Not everyone agreed with the vigilante approach. “You shouldn’t touch people’s belongings,” another traveler argued, insisting that crew staff should remain the enforcers.

Still, many passengers welcomed the crackdown, particularly timestamp systems that create visible accountability over who is actually using shared space and who is simply claiming it.

In the floating micro-society of modern cruising, the humble lounge chair has somehow evolved into a test of entitlement, etiquette, and patience. And for the first time in years, the towels may finally be losing.