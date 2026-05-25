Showbiz, key to political fortune

The euphoria, hypomania, joie de vivre, even diaspora created in the social lay of the land by this convoluted, twisted, and contrived marriage of showbiz and politics preserves a status quo resistant to change, rendering everything of political life in one way, shape, or form a curse from the unhinged, unlettered and uncouth.

The burgeoning middle class becomes a weaker catalyst or purveyor of much-vaunted public sector reform.

As election nears, social media is bustling with reels, vlogs, live videos, TikToks, posts of various typology (link, text, photo, event, group), status updates, memes, GIFS, ads, user-generated contents, polls, questions, guides, articles, multiple hashtags and messages.

So long as Facebook’s so-called engagement metrics-–Like, Comment, Share — or how users interact with content of a platform remain permanent, they become useful for any politician’s popularity and reach. There are other metrics that serve as “social media marketing” tools as those that seek the desired user’s response as Follow, Subscribe, Visit Group, Book Now, Contact Us, Watch Now, Sign Up, Join and so forth. Cabinet secretaries tend to make their online posts for their own self-serving political ads under the guise of public affairs bulletins. The defense chief could be a classic example in this regard.

In sum, as a good mountaineer says, viz: “We climb because the mountains are there.” In the same breath, aspiring candidates climb the popularity chart, preferably with the aid of well-known celebrities. Others achieve popularity only by accident as in the case of a known radio-TV broadcaster whose program appears to be likely designed to become viral.

In fact, in some comparative sense, trending videos are better than high ratings in surveys. At least one could easily go viral for free, whereas to score a higher rank in the survey charts, others have to pay some fees or even hire spin doctors. Recall how newcomer Sen. Rodante Marcoleta got an amazing slot without being previously seen in survey radar screens.