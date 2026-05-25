SC cites reasons for denying Bato TRO bid

The Supreme Court has denied Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa’s plea to stop his arrest under an International Criminal Court warrant, ruling that he failed to meet the legal standards required for urgent injunctive relief.
In a resolution dated 20 May and released on Monday, 25 May, the Court rejected Dela Rosa’s request for a temporary restraining order (TRO) and status quo ante order (SQAO), stressing that such remedies were granted only in cases of “extreme urgency” involving clear and imminent harm.
At the core of the ruling was the Court’s finding that Dela Rosa was unable to show a “clear and unmistakable right” that needed immediate protection. It also said that he failed to demonstrate the existence of irreparable injury, a key requirement for issuing a TRO.
The justices noted that at the time of the petition, Dela Rosa was under the Senate’s “protective custody,” which meant that there was no active move to arrest him that would justify an emergency intervention. The Court also cited President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s statement that no arrest order had been issued, undercutting the claim of an imminent threat.
With no concrete showing of an urgency, the Court said the alleged violation of his rights was “more imagined than real.”
It further pointed out that Dela Rosa’s urgent filing relied on “unverified reports and allegations,” reiterating that the Supreme Court is not a trier of facts and cannot base injunctive relief on disputed claims.
For these reasons, the Court said Dela Rosa’s request lacked merit and it denied both the TRO and the SQAO.