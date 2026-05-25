SC cites reasons for denying Bato TRO bid

The Supreme Court has denied Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa’s plea to stop his arrest under an International Criminal Court warrant, ruling that he failed to meet the legal standards required for urgent injunctive relief.

In a resolution dated 20 May and released on Monday, 25 May, the Court rejected Dela Rosa’s request for a temporary restraining order (TRO) and status quo ante order (SQAO), stressing that such remedies were granted only in cases of “extreme urgency” involving clear and imminent harm.

At the core of the ruling was the Court’s finding that Dela Rosa was unable to show a “clear and unmistakable right” that needed immediate protection. It also said that he failed to demonstrate the existence of irreparable injury, a key requirement for issuing a TRO.