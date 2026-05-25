Provincial Government holds Bulaklakan 2026

The event featured flower offerings, serenades, and vibrant Filipiniana presentations symbolizing faith, unity, and the Bulakenyos’ appreciation of Filipino traditions.

Undersecretary Joey Guilas of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) praised the province of Bulacan for consistently advancing art, music, and devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary while highlighting that Bulaklakan is not only a tradition but also a reflection of the Bulakenyos' strong faith, unity, and love for family and culture.

RS Simon, a fashion stylist, appreciated PHACTO for constantly bringing his group into Bulaklakan since the event is a platform for Filipino designers to display designs inspired by Bulakenyo culture and Filipiniana, which requires collaboration between local artists and designers.

The program also included the awarding of winners in Pintabulaklak, recognizing outstanding creativity and artistic excellence in painting that reflects the spirit of Bulaklakan and Bulakenyo culture. Winners included “Halimuyak” by Jayson M. Robles as first runner up with a cash prize worth P30,000 and a trophy; “Banaba” by Carlos Noriel L. Coronel on second place with a cash prize worth P20,000 and a trophy; “Paborito ni Misis” by Carl Justine G. Legaspi on third place with cash prize amounting to P10,000 and a trophy.

Overall, Bulaklakan 2026 is another example where the devoutness and pride of Bulakenyos was shown through the use of music, flowers, arts, and culture as homage to our Blessed Virgin Mary.