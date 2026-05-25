PMA cadet graduates from West Point Class of 2026

During his stay at West Point, he earned the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (Gold), Norwegian Foot March Badge (Silver), Dean’s List distinction, and the USMA Recondo Qualification.

Following graduation, Almodovar is set to join the Philippine Army, where he plans to serve in the Infantry.

He also expressed interest in qualifying for the Scout Ranger and Special Forces units while pursuing specialization in Military Intelligence.

According to the PMA, his long-term goal reflects his desire to serve in demanding operational roles and contribute to the country’s security and defense efforts.

Cadet Almodovar is the son of Brig. Gen. Montano B. Almodovar of the Philippine Army, chief of staff of the Strategic Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and a member of PMA “BANTAY-LAYA” Class of 1994.

“Throughout my training, my core inspirations have been the Almighty God, my family, and the profound desire to contribute to a coalition that will build a better, safer future for the Philippines,” Almodovar said.

He also thanked the PMA for shaping his character, competence, and commitment, and pledged his “wholehearted and unconditional service” to the Filipino people.

The PMA said Almodovar’s graduation from USMA reflects the academy’s continuing commitment to exposing cadets to international military education and leadership development opportunities.

The academy added that his achievement highlights PMA’s role in preparing future officers capable of representing the Philippines with excellence abroad and returning ready to serve the Armed Forces of the Philippines with honor, competence, and dedication.