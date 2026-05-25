Oil retreat powers peso rebound, PSEi comeback above 6,000

The peso rebounded sharply on Monday while the Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) climbed back above the 6,000 mark for the first time since mid-May, as easing oil prices and improving global risk appetite lifted sentiment across local financial markets.

The local currency strengthened by 22.5 centavos to close at P61.465 per US dollar from Friday’s P61.69 finish, as investors trimmed safe-haven dollar positions amid signs of easing tensions in the Middle East.

The peso posted its strongest close in several sessions after trading near record lows earlier this month. It opened firmer at P61.35, traded within a P61.35 to P61.535 range, and settled near the stronger end of the session.